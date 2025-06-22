MBE Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

MBE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 31 shares during the quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maiden Cove Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Maiden Cove Capital LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $265,000. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Capital Corp MA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $417,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $628.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $585.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $594.88. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $451.00 and a fifty-two week high of $648.76. The company has a market cap of $88.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89 and a beta of 1.24.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

