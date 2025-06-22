Aspire Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,285 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Aspire Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the period. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 175,393,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,387,299,000 after buying an additional 10,807,527 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 137,485,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,574,541,000 after purchasing an additional 10,132,168 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,087,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,690,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599,089 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,258,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,120,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 49,789,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,530,802,000 after purchasing an additional 362,543 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

VEA opened at $55.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.42. The firm has a market cap of $156.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $45.14 and a 1 year high of $56.91.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

