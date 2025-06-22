Heartland Bank & Trust Co Grows Position in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,077 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 105 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.07, for a total transaction of $295,850.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,516,496.27. This represents a 7.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on McDonald’s from $292.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Argus downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $324.00 price objective (down from $329.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, June 9th. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $350.00 price objective on McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $321.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MCD

McDonald’s Trading Down 1.0%

NYSE MCD opened at $286.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $205.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.56. McDonald’s Corporation has a twelve month low of $243.53 and a twelve month high of $326.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $310.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $302.84.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 195.27% and a net margin of 31.75%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. Research analysts predict that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.49%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.