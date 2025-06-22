Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The information technology services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.17, RTT News reports. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Accenture updated its Q4 2025 guidance to EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 12.770-12.890 EPS.

Accenture Stock Performance

NYSE:ACN opened at $285.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $306.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $333.68. Accenture has a 52-week low of $273.19 and a 52-week high of $398.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.33.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Accenture from $372.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Accenture from $399.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Wall Street Zen cut Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Accenture to $355.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on Accenture from $400.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $380.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Accenture

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.63, for a total value of $643,242.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,806,442.95. This represents a 18.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 3,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.78, for a total value of $1,003,982.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 17,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,857,041.86. This trade represents a 17.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,516 shares of company stock valued at $2,507,366. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Accenture

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Accenture stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 36.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,905 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $6,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Accenture

(Get Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.