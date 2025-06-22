Puma (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PMMAF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $31.55 and traded as low as $24.08. Puma shares last traded at $24.08, with a volume of 300 shares changing hands.

Puma Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.45.

Puma Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.62%. Puma’s payout ratio is -12.02%.

Puma Company Profile

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides sports lifestyle products for football, handball, rugby, cricket, volleyball, track and field, motorsports, golf, and basketball.

