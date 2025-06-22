Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems decreased its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Mondelez International were worth $6,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Trading Up 3.0%

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $68.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.48. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.95 and a fifty-two week high of $76.06.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Mondelez International from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Mondelez International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.63.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Mondelez International

About Mondelez International

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.