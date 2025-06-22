Midwest Financial Group LLC Sells 210 Shares of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG)

Midwest Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Midwest Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Dollar General by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 107,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,137,000 after buying an additional 16,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 5,171 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Dollar General from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Dollar General from $93.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.04.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kathleen A. Reardon sold 6,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.56, for a total value of $718,223.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,646,027.76. The trade was a 13.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 1,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $222,497.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,261,619. This represents a 4.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,216 shares of company stock worth $1,017,349. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dollar General Trading Down 0.7%

NYSE DG opened at $111.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.26. Dollar General Corporation has a 12 month low of $66.43 and a 12 month high of $135.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.32. Dollar General had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Corporation will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 8th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 45.04%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

