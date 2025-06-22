Foresight VCT (LON:FTV) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Foresight VCT (LON:FTV – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 69.54 ($0.94) and traded as low as GBX 63.50 ($0.85). Foresight VCT shares last traded at GBX 63.50 ($0.85), with a volume of 25,962 shares.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 69.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 72.19. The company has a market capitalization of £190.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.04.

Foresight VCT (LON:FTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The company reported GBX 0.70 ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Foresight VCT had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 75.85%.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a GBX 6.40 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.59%. This is a positive change from Foresight VCT’s previous dividend of $4.40. Foresight VCT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.81%.

Foresight VCT Plc is a private equity and buyouts firm, venture capital trust and managed by Foresight Group. This fund invests in SME, later stage growth capital opportunities across a range of sectors. It engages in investments in unquoted or AIM-listed companies in the United Kingdom. It invests in technology companies in United Kingdom.

