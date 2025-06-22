IBC Advanced Alloys (CVE:IB) Trading Down 16.7% – Here’s What Happened

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (CVE:IB – Get Free Report) shares traded down 16.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 212,066 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 342% from the average session volume of 47,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

IBC Advanced Alloys Trading Down 16.7%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 343.32, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of C$3.99 million, a PE ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.08.

About IBC Advanced Alloys

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. develops, produces, and sells specialty alloy products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Copper Alloys and Engineered Materials segments. It offers various copper alloys as castings and forgings, such as beryllium copper, chrome copper, oxygen-free high conductivity copper, and aluminum bronze in the form of plates, blocks, rounds, discs, bars, rings, tubes, rods, and other custom forgings, as well as specialty copper alloy forgings for plastic mold tooling and resistance welding applications.

