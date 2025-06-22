Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,780 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $5,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Compass Capital Corp MA ADV bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $293,000. Drum Hill Capital LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth $282,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its position in Philip Morris International by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 5,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PM shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Argus upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $182.00 target price (up previously from $156.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.80.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $182.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $284.18 billion, a PE ratio of 37.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.52. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.86 and a 12-month high of $186.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.14.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.43% and a negative return on equity of 122.40%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 111.34%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.