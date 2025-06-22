Lithium X Energy (CVE:LIX) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Lithium X Energy Corp. (CVE:LIX – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.57 and traded as low as C$2.54. Lithium X Energy shares last traded at C$2.57, with a volume of 1,695,499 shares changing hands.
Lithium X Energy Trading Up 0.8%
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.57.
Lithium X Energy Company Profile
Lithium X Energy Corp. operates as a lithium exploration and development company in Argentina and the United States. Its principal property is the Sal de los Angeles lithium-potash brine project comprising 8,854 hectares area located in Salta Province, Argentina. The company was formerly known as Royce Resources Corp.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Lithium X Energy
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- More Than a Monetary Metal: Silver’s Case for Outperformance
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Retail Sales Signal Upside for These 3 Consumer Stocks
- How to Profit From Growth Investing
- GE Aerospace Turns Engines Into Long-Term Profits
Receive News & Ratings for Lithium X Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium X Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.