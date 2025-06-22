IBC Advanced Alloys (CVE:IB) Shares Down 16.7% – Here’s Why

Shares of IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (CVE:IB – Get Free Report) were down 16.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 212,066 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 342% from the average daily volume of 47,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

IBC Advanced Alloys Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$3.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 343.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.08.

IBC Advanced Alloys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. develops, produces, and sells specialty alloy products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Copper Alloys and Engineered Materials segments. It offers various copper alloys as castings and forgings, such as beryllium copper, chrome copper, oxygen-free high conductivity copper, and aluminum bronze in the form of plates, blocks, rounds, discs, bars, rings, tubes, rods, and other custom forgings, as well as specialty copper alloy forgings for plastic mold tooling and resistance welding applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IBC Advanced Alloys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBC Advanced Alloys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.