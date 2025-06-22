Small Cap Stocks To Follow Now – June 21st

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, AltC Acquisition, and BigBear.ai are the three Small Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Small-cap stocks are shares of publicly traded companies with relatively small market capitalizations—typically between about $300 million and $2 billion. Because these firms are less established, their stocks can offer higher growth potential but also tend to be more volatile and less liquid than larger-cap equities. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Small Cap stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Shares of SQQQ stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.83. 97,969,336 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,215,403. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.58. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a twelve month low of $21.52 and a twelve month high of $57.95.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SQQQ

AltC Acquisition (ALCC)

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

Shares of NYSE ALCC traded down $4.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.95. The company had a trading volume of 15,026,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,393. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.74. AltC Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $18.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ALCC

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

Shares of NYSE BBAI traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.00. The company had a trading volume of 166,950,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,721,496. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 3.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.01. BigBear.ai has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $10.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BBAI

See Also