Luxury Goods Stocks To Consider – June 21st

New York Times, RealReal, and SLR Investment are the three Luxury Goods stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Luxury goods stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that design, manufacture and sell high-end consumer products—such as designer fashion, luxury automobiles, high-end watches, jewelry and premium accessories—at premium prices. These stocks appeal to investors seeking exposure to strong brand equity and affluent consumer spending, though they can be sensitive to shifts in global wealth trends and economic sentiment. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Luxury Goods stocks within the last several days.

New York Times (NYT)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

NYT traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $54.48. 1,764,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,386,721. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.80. New York Times has a 12 month low of $44.83 and a 12 month high of $58.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.13.

RealReal (REAL)

REAL traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $5.09. 2,873,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,899,388. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.98. RealReal has a 12 month low of $2.24 and a 12 month high of $11.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $575.63 million, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 2.53.

SLR Investment (SLRC)

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

SLRC traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $16.18. 277,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,339. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. SLR Investment has a 12 month low of $13.64 and a 12 month high of $17.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $882.78 million, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.74.

