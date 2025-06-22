Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Genesee Capital Advisors LLC

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,193 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% during the first quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH now owns 98,111 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $13,014,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 9,257 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares during the period. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Nilsine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 24,923 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the period. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $132.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $231.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.78. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $99.71 and a one year high of $141.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $132.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.95.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 31.89% and a return on equity of 19.01%. On average, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.61%.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, Director Sally E. Blount sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.66, for a total transaction of $337,116.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,415,960.28. This represents a 7.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ABT. Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Monday, June 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective (up previously from $133.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.61.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.