iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Position Boosted by Veridan Wealth LLC

Veridan Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the period. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF comprises 3.1% of Veridan Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Veridan Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $6,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cyr Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Cyr Financial Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. World Equity Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 397.7% in the first quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 9,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 7,775 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 15.8% in the first quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 12,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period. United Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $516,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of IWY stock opened at $234.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $223.97 and its 200 day moving average is $227.25. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $180.65 and a twelve month high of $245.04.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

