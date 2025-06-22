BlackRock MuniVest Fund II (NYSE:MVT) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.16 and traded as low as $10.10. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II shares last traded at $10.12, with a volume of 29,421 shares changing hands.
BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Trading Up 0.2%
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.50.
BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.40%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Company Profile
BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.
