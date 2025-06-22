BlackRock MuniVest Fund II (NYSE:MVT) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.16 and traded as low as $10.10. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II shares last traded at $10.12, with a volume of 29,421 shares changing hands.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Trading Up 0.2%

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.50.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.40%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II during the 4th quarter valued at about $409,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $506,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at $1,597,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II during the 4th quarter valued at $737,000. 34.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

