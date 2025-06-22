BlackRock MuniVest Fund II (NYSE:MVT) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVTGet Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.16 and traded as low as $10.10. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II shares last traded at $10.12, with a volume of 29,421 shares changing hands.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Trading Up 0.2%

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.50.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.40%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II during the 4th quarter valued at about $409,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $506,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at $1,597,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II during the 4th quarter valued at $737,000. 34.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Company Profile

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

