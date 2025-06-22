Crews Bank & Trust Purchases 10,020 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Crews Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 10.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 106,761 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,020 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Crews Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Crews Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $6,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 93,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,714,000 after acquiring an additional 18,113 shares during the last quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, Ipsen Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $924,000.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of DGRO opened at $62.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 0.85. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $54.09 and a 12-month high of $65.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.75.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.