Casper Price Reaches $0.0100 (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 22nd. Casper has a total market cap of $135.64 million and $4.57 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Casper has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Casper coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Casper Profile

Casper’s launch date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 13,644,822,026 coins and its circulating supply is 13,516,275,314 coins. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog. Casper’s official website is casper.network.

Casper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 13,643,623,336 with 13,178,082,832 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.01038936 USD and is down -2.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 87 active market(s) with $4,583,138.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

