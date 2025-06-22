FSC Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 735 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 11.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BNDX. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,353,829,000. Brooklyn FI LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6,624.7% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 11,015,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,908,000 after acquiring an additional 10,851,440 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 232,381,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,398,306,000 after acquiring an additional 10,346,895 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 118,698,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,822,169,000 after acquiring an additional 7,868,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,863,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,936,322,000 after acquiring an additional 6,911,474 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BNDX opened at $49.42 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.29 and a 1 year high of $50.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.16.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.1067 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

