Atmos Advisory LLC Has $17.98 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Atmos Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 353,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,363 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 12.1% of Atmos Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Atmos Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $17,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 85,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,075,000 after purchasing an additional 5,072 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 243,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,650,000 after purchasing an additional 107,649 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 123,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,905,000 after purchasing an additional 39,653 shares during the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Broadview Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Broadview Financial Management LLC now owns 120,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEA stock opened at $55.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $156.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.15 and a 200-day moving average of $51.42. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $45.14 and a one year high of $56.91.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

