OxenFree Capital LLC Buys 13,861 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

OxenFree Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 11.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 130,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,861 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF makes up about 3.9% of OxenFree Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. OxenFree Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $5,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IQLT. Benningfield Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. World Equity Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 6,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Genesis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,296,000. Wharton Business Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 755,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,055,000 after acquiring an additional 17,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 42,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 14,982 shares during the last quarter.

IQLT stock opened at $41.87 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.99. The company has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $35.51 and a 12 month high of $43.78.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

