Everyman Media Group (LON:EMAN) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Everyman Media Group plc (LON:EMAN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 40.72 ($0.55) and traded as low as GBX 40 ($0.54). Everyman Media Group shares last traded at GBX 40 ($0.54), with a volume of 3,730 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.15) price target on shares of Everyman Media Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th.

The company has a market capitalization of £35.50 million, a P/E ratio of -15.84 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 317.52, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 40.72 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 42.19.

Everyman Media Group (LON:EMAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported GBX (9.36) (($0.13)) earnings per share for the quarter. Everyman Media Group had a negative return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 2.25%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Everyman Media Group plc will post 1.8280793 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Alex Scrimgeour bought 75,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 40 ($0.54) per share, for a total transaction of £30,022.40 ($40,374.39). 61.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Everyman Media Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and management of cinemas in the United Kingdom. The company operates a network of 38 venues with 130 screens under the Everyman brand name. It is also involved in the property management business. The company was formerly known as Finlaw Two Plc and changed its name to Everyman Media Group plc in October 2013.

