1,400 Shares in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) Acquired by Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC

Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of GE Vernova by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,861,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,177,803,000 after buying an additional 814,155 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of GE Vernova by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,854,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,886,164,000 after buying an additional 2,994,660 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of GE Vernova by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,790,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,814,000 after buying an additional 195,828 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,109,720,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of GE Vernova by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,630,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,126,000 after buying an additional 343,837 shares during the last quarter.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

GE Vernova Price Performance

GEV stock opened at $486.41 on Friday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.01 and a 1-year high of $500.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $425.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $370.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.97.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.54. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 18th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 17th. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GEV shares. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on GE Vernova from $453.00 to $445.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on GE Vernova from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered GE Vernova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $427.00 to $517.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Truist Financial set a $440.00 price target on GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on GE Vernova from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.39.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GEV

GE Vernova Profile

(Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.