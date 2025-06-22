Vantage Investment Partners LLC Purchases 142 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $6,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Snowflake by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 61,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,556,000 after buying an additional 29,320 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Snowflake by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 3,886 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Snowflake by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 109,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,866,000 after buying an additional 40,979 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Snowflake by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Snowflake by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 41,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,457,000 after buying an additional 10,409 shares during the period. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SNOW has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, CICC Research started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.54.

In other news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $48,963,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 292,610 shares in the company, valued at $47,756,878.10. This represents a 50.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Slootman sold 7,294 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.00, for a total transaction of $1,517,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 170,718 shares in the company, valued at $35,509,344. The trade was a 4.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 894,638 shares of company stock worth $169,965,038. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $211.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.13 and a 12-month high of $215.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.32 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.94.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 36.43% and a negative return on equity of 37.75%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Snowflake’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

