United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Kennedy Investment Group

Kennedy Investment Group trimmed its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,169 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. United Rentals makes up approximately 1.8% of Kennedy Investment Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Kennedy Investment Group’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $3,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in United Rentals by 241.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 41 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total transaction of $499,748.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,957.06. This represents a 26.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael D. Durand sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.28, for a total value of $688,908.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,478,697.44. This represents a 11.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on URI shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $535.00 to $571.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on United Rentals from $974.00 to $921.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Redburn Atlantic lowered United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $760.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of United Rentals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $705.00 to $666.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on United Rentals from $732.00 to $786.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $753.64.

United Rentals Stock Performance

NYSE:URI opened at $705.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $673.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $685.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.79. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $525.91 and a 1-year high of $896.98.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $8.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.92 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 33.11% and a net margin of 16.38%. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $1.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 18.54%.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

