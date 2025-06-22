Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 114 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,397 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,802,393,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 29,289.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,053,563 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $814,416,000 after buying an additional 3,043,173 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,025,096 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,329,919,000 after buying an additional 2,777,657 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth approximately $452,721,000. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,525,744 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,440,424,000 after buying an additional 1,734,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $221.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $251.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $243.17 and a 200 day moving average of $243.07. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.74 and a 52 week high of $276.49.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 14.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.34%.

Several analysts have issued reports on TMUS shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Scotiabank raised T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $277.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group lowered T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Citigroup lowered T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $268.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, HSBC lowered T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.68.

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.67, for a total value of $15,481,432.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 648,429,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,737,275,050.28. This represents a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 279,360 shares of company stock worth $63,022,219 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

