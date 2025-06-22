Madison Wealth Partners Inc Boosts Holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Madison Wealth Partners Inc raised its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 925 shares during the quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 8,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares during the period. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter worth $497,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 9,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter worth $8,930,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA JAAA opened at $50.65 on Friday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 1-year low of $49.65 and a 1-year high of $51.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.52 and a 200-day moving average of $50.64.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

