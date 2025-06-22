LVZ Inc. Has $66.60 Million Holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

LVZ Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,009,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,143 shares during the period. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF accounts for about 8.7% of LVZ Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $66,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 42,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 8,964 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 316,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,685,000 after purchasing an additional 4,215 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 19,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF stock opened at $34.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a twelve month low of $28.68 and a twelve month high of $35.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.54 and a 200-day moving average of $33.86.

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

