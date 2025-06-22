Fusionist (ACE) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $6.38 Million

Fusionist (ACE) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 22nd. One Fusionist token can currently be purchased for $0.47 or 0.00000460 BTC on popular exchanges. Fusionist has a market capitalization of $30.98 million and approximately $6.38 million worth of Fusionist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Fusionist has traded 17.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Central African Republic Meme (CAR) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102,603.95 or 0.99975771 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $101,783.16 or 0.99176004 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Fusionist

Fusionist’s total supply is 146,307,870 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,582,298 tokens. Fusionist’s official Twitter account is @fusionistio. Fusionist’s official message board is medium.com/@fusionistio. Fusionist’s official website is ace.fusionist.io.

Buying and Selling Fusionist

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusionist (ACE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Fusionist has a current supply of 146,307,870 with 65,582,298 in circulation. The last known price of Fusionist is 0.47960817 USD and is down -5.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 140 active market(s) with $6,317,602.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ace.fusionist.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusionist directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusionist should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fusionist using one of the exchanges listed above.

