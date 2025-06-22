SolvBTC Trading 2.5% Lower Over Last Week (SOLVBTC)

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 22nd. Over the last seven days, SolvBTC has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. SolvBTC has a market capitalization of $2.15 trillion and approximately $1.48 million worth of SolvBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SolvBTC token can now be bought for approximately $102,603.95 or 0.99975771 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SolvBTC Token Profile

SolvBTC’s launch date was April 30th, 2021. SolvBTC’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. SolvBTC’s official website is solv.finance. SolvBTC’s official Twitter account is @solvprotocol.

Buying and Selling SolvBTC

According to CryptoCompare, “SolvBTC (SolvBTC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. SolvBTC has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 8,554.29818111 in circulation. The last known price of SolvBTC is 102,371.13232421 USD and is down -0.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $980,933.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://solv.finance/.”

