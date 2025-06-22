Blast Trading 15.5% Lower This Week (BLAST)

Blast (BLAST) traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 22nd. One Blast token can now be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Blast has traded down 15.5% against the U.S. dollar. Blast has a total market cap of $63.96 million and $6.71 million worth of Blast was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Central African Republic Meme (CAR) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $102,603.95 or 0.99975771 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101,783.16 or 0.99176004 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Blast Profile

Blast was first traded on June 26th, 2024. Blast’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,020,693,781 tokens. The official website for Blast is blast.io/en. The official message board for Blast is blog.blast.io. Blast’s official Twitter account is @blast.

Buying and Selling Blast

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast (BLAST) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Blast platform. Blast has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 30,010,278,736.45992 in circulation. The last known price of Blast is 0.00216049 USD and is down -6.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 121 active market(s) with $6,319,160.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blast.io/en.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blast directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blast should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blast using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

