Childress Capital Advisors LLC Has $612,000 Stock Position in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,063 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,890,784 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,869,805,000 after buying an additional 1,600,062 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,165,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,230,293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,344,571 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,626,170 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,729,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,329 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,899,903 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,492,041,000 after purchasing an additional 6,216,199 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 22,312,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,992,994,000 after purchasing an additional 554,388 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 56,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.88, for a total value of $5,799,551.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 178,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,347,824.96. This trade represents a 24.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vance R. Brown sold 4,826 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total transaction of $458,904.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,193 shares in the company, valued at $3,441,592.37. The trade was a 11.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 411,970 shares of company stock valued at $42,406,693 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on BSX. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Boston Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Boston Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.09.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Price Performance

BSX stock opened at $101.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.11. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 1 year low of $71.88 and a 1 year high of $107.17. The stock has a market cap of $149.94 billion, a PE ratio of 73.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 11.58%. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.