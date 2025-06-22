Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Mad River Investors

Mad River Investors trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 31.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,865 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 0.5% of Mad River Investors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Mad River Investors’ holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000.

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $198.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $89.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $194.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.19. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $169.32 and a 12-month high of $205.24.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

