Nilsine Partners LLC Has $1.24 Million Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Nilsine Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,070 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,730,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $17,471,231,000 after buying an additional 707,468 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,798,900 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,262,826,000 after purchasing an additional 670,432 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $2,721,882,000. Amundi raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 14,579,529 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,313,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905,918 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,289,513 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,041,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,076 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. TD Cowen dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.96.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 1.5%

QCOM stock opened at $151.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $147.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.91. The company has a market cap of $166.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.26. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $120.80 and a twelve month high of $211.09.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 26.11%. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total transaction of $486,951.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,272,711.90. The trade was a 6.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Inc/De Qualcomm sold 412,500 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $6,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 423,464 shares of company stock worth $8,135,164 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Further Reading

