Garde Capital Inc. Invests $52,000 in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML)

Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 79 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ASML. Putney Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 322.2% in the 1st quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 740.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 59 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ASML. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, May 19th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $806.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on ASML from $860.00 to $840.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on ASML from $1,100.00 to $965.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $913.80.

ASML Stock Down 0.7%

ASML opened at $756.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $297.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $720.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $717.00. ASML Holding N.V. has a 52 week low of $578.51 and a 52 week high of $1,110.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $6.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 51.82% and a net margin of 28.32%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 EPS for the current year.

ASML Company Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.