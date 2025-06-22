Axos Invest Inc. Sells 428 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Axos Invest Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 26.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.2% of Axos Invest Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Axos Invest Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 384.6% during the first quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000.

NYSEARCA VB opened at $231.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $224.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.72. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $190.27 and a 1 year high of $263.35.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

