Channing Global Advisors LLC Buys 392 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Channing Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 61.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,025 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the quarter. Channing Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of SAP by 2,700.0% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management grew its stake in shares of SAP by 133.9% during the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in SAP by 126.2% during the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP Stock Performance

SAP stock opened at $287.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $290.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $274.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $353.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.10, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.32. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $191.59 and a fifty-two week high of $311.40.

SAP Increases Dividend

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 16.33%. As a group, analysts expect that SAP SE will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $2.5423 per share. This represents a yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. SAP’s payout ratio is presently 35.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. UBS Group upgraded SAP to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $308.00 price target (up previously from $286.00) on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on SAP in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SAP currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.83.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SAP

SAP Company Profile

(Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.