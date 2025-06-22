Ewa LLC Buys 4,462 Shares of Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:HLN)

Ewa LLC boosted its stake in shares of Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 29.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,462 shares during the quarter. Ewa LLC’s holdings in Haleon were worth $199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Haleon by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 21,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 6,628 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Haleon by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 55,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 4,758 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Haleon by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 451,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,651,000 after purchasing an additional 125,612 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Haleon by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 889,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,152,000 after purchasing an additional 38,831 shares during the period. Finally, Optas LLC increased its position in Haleon by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Optas LLC now owns 21,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Haleon alerts:

Haleon Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of Haleon stock opened at $10.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $11.42. The company has a market cap of $46.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on HLN shares. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Haleon in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Haleon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Haleon to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Haleon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Haleon in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Haleon currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Get Our Latest Report on HLN

Haleon Profile

(Free Report)

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:HLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Haleon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haleon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.