Paul V. Woolway Sells 10,129 Shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) Stock

The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) insider Paul V. Woolway sold 10,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $911,711.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,524,251.54. This trade represents a 20.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

NYSE:SCHW opened at $89.25 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 52 week low of $61.01 and a 52 week high of $90.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.12.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 31.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charles Schwab

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.73%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 485,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,031,000 after buying an additional 33,087 shares during the last quarter. eCIO Inc. acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 104,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,156,000 after buying an additional 5,135 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth about $783,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.40.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SCHW

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.