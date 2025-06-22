Ewa LLC Buys New Position in Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO)

Ewa LLC bought a new stake in Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 92,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Generation Bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generation Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generation Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Aegis Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generation Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generation Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

Generation Bio Trading Up 5.6%

GBIO stock opened at $0.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.66. Generation Bio Co. has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $3.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Generation Bio ( NASDAQ:GBIO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 million. Generation Bio had a negative return on equity of 75.84% and a negative net margin of 292.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Generation Bio Co. will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GBIO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Generation Bio in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Generation Bio in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Generation Bio in a report on Thursday, May 8th.

About Generation Bio

Generation Bio Co develops non-viral genetic medicines for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company develops cell-targeted lipid nanoparticle (ctLNP) platform, a modular delivery system for nucleic acids to avoid off-target clearance by the liver and spleen that enables ctLNPs to persist in systemic circulation, which allows for highly selective and potent ligand-driven targeting to specific tissues and cell types; and novel immune-quiet DNA (iqDNA) to enable long-lasting high levels of gene expression from non-integrating episomes and avoids innate immune sensors that have long prevented DNA from use in non-viral systems.

