Ewa LLC Sells 510 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Ewa LLC cut its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 9.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Ewa LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 131.9% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFAV stock opened at $82.15 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.99 and a fifty-two week high of $85.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.07.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

