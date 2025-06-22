Ewa LLC Boosts Position in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR)

Ewa LLC raised its stake in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Ewa LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 114.0% in the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 92 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 119.0% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.04, for a total transaction of $110,016.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,302,084.80. This represents a 4.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.81, for a total transaction of $351,985.27. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,025,375.28. This trade represents a 4.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,157 shares of company stock worth $9,352,400 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PGR stock opened at $261.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $153.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $275.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $264.47. The Progressive Corporation has a one year low of $204.88 and a one year high of $292.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $22.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.87 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 33.50%. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PGR. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $328.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $267.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Progressive from $285.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.88.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

