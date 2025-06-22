LVZ Inc. Invests $1.85 Million in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

LVZ Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IEUR. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 37,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 33,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 7,225 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthgarden F.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $539,000.

Shares of IEUR stock opened at $63.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.93. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a one year low of $53.17 and a one year high of $67.34.

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

