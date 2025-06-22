Octopus AIM VCT (LON:OOA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Octopus AIM VCT (LON:OOA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported GBX 0.50 ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Octopus AIM VCT had a net margin of 21.28% and a return on equity of 0.61%.
Octopus AIM VCT Trading Up 1.9%
Shares of OOA opened at GBX 49.10 ($0.66) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 46.22 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 47.71. The firm has a market capitalization of £112.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.27 and a beta of 0.50. Octopus AIM VCT has a 1-year low of GBX 43.80 ($0.59) and a 1-year high of GBX 65 ($0.87).
Octopus AIM VCT Company Profile
