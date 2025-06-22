Octopus AIM VCT (LON:OOA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Octopus AIM VCT (LON:OOA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported GBX 0.50 ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Octopus AIM VCT had a net margin of 21.28% and a return on equity of 0.61%.

Octopus AIM VCT Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of OOA opened at GBX 49.10 ($0.66) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 46.22 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 47.71. The firm has a market capitalization of £112.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.27 and a beta of 0.50. Octopus AIM VCT has a 1-year low of GBX 43.80 ($0.59) and a 1-year high of GBX 65 ($0.87).

Octopus AIM VCT Company Profile

Octopus AIM VCT PLC is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in AIM or PLUS quoted companies. The fund seeks to allocate approximately 80 percent of its funds to qualifying investments in companies quoted on AIM or OFEX and the balance of 20 percent to non-qualifying Investments.

