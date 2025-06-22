Atticus Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,025 Shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) by 59.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,205,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Summit X LLC bought a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000.

Get Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF alerts:

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF Trading Down 0.5%

GBTC opened at $81.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.38 and a 200 day moving average of $75.65. The company has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a PE ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.50. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 12 month low of $39.56 and a 12 month high of $88.36.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF Profile

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.