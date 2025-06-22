AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by Coho Partners Ltd.

Coho Partners Ltd. lowered its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 30.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,953 shares during the quarter. AutoZone comprises approximately 3.7% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $61,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AZO. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 128.6% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of AZO opened at $3,644.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3,698.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,523.91. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,801.49 and a twelve month high of $3,916.81. The stock has a market cap of $61.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $35.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $37.07 by ($1.71). AutoZone had a net margin of 13.56% and a negative return on equity of 56.07%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $36.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,850.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,634.00 to $3,763.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,700.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Oppenheimer raised shares of AutoZone from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4,600.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,072.24.

View Our Latest Research Report on AZO

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,660.00, for a total transaction of $17,568,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 159 shares in the company, valued at $581,940. This represents a 96.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Philip B. Daniele sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,800.01, for a total value of $7,600,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,401.63. This represents a 92.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,912 shares of company stock worth $136,901,262 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About AutoZone

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.