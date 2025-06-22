Bechtle (ETR:BC8) Trading Down 1.9% – What’s Next?

Bechtle AG (ETR:BC8 – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as €36.22 ($41.63) and last traded at €36.22 ($41.63). 144,950 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 167% from the average session volume of 54,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at €36.92 ($42.44).

Bechtle Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €37.86 and its 200-day moving average price is €34.87.

About Bechtle

Bechtle AG provides information technology (IT) services primarily in Europe. The company operates through two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT, and training services for IT operation.

