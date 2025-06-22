LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) Stock Price Down 4.3% – Here’s What Happened

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS – Get Free Report) dropped 4.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as €24.24 ($27.86) and last traded at €24.24 ($27.86). Approximately 436,010 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 312,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at €25.32 ($29.10).

The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -2.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €26.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €26.42.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty chemicals company that engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and consumer protection products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Protection, Specialty Additives, and Advanced Intermediates.

