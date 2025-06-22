Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Shares Down 3.3% – Time to Sell?

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.93 and last traded at $8.93. 151 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, UBS Group lowered Hugo Boss from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th.

Hugo Boss Trading Down 3.3%

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.74.

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Hugo Boss had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 15.08%. Sell-side analysts expect that Hugo Boss will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hugo Boss Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.2129 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is a positive change from Hugo Boss’s previous dividend of $0.19. Hugo Boss’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.82%.

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparels, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It also offers licensed products comprising of fragrances, eyewear, watches, children’s fashion, equestrian, and cycling. The company markets and sells its products under the BOSS and HUGO brand names through freestanding stores, shop-in-shops, factory outlets, multi-brand stores, and franchise business, as well as online retailers, distribution, and stores.

